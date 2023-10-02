wrestling / News
Josh Barnett Comments on AEW Debut, Says He’ll Face Claudio Castagnoli Again
As previously reported, Josh Barnett made his AEW debut at WrestleDream last night, where he lost to Claudio Castagnoli. In a post on Twitter, Barnett commented on the experience and said he would meet Claudio again.
He wrote: “Claudio was all I hoped to find in the ring and even more so; arguably more than even he knows lies still within him. Fights like these are something that will get me grab my boots and travel to any corner of the globe. I live for it. Thank @AEW for providing such field of battle for us to wage war. It was a pleasure and doubly so to do it in my hometown. @ClaudioCSRO, we’ll meet again my friend. Keep raising the bar, because I’ll always be waiting. Onward into countless battles.”
