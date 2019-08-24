Josh Barnett Comments on Jon Moxley’s Status For GCW Bloodsport II in September

– It looks as if Jon Moxley will also miss his match against Josh Barnett at GCW Bloodsport II next month. Moxley, who is out of action with a staph infection, posted to Twitter about his scheduled match with Barnett at the September 14th show. As you can see below, while it is not explicitly stated, both men seem to imply that the match is off and will happen at a later date once Moxley is recovered.

As noted earlier, Moxley is expected to be on the shelf for four weeks and will be ready in time for AEW’s debut on TNT. Barnett did confirm that despite Moxley’s withdrawal, the show is still on:

@JoshLBarnett We're gonna get this one back. I didn't set myself on fire for nothing — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

Get healthy and heal up well…I want you at your best. https://t.co/KQelhh2NC2 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) August 24, 2019