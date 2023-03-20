Josh Barnett Comments On Status of Davey Richards For Bloodsport 2023

In an interview with Comedy Store Wrestling (via Fightful), Josh Barnett spoke about the status of Davey Richards for Bloodsport later this month. Richards had been set to face Jon Moxley at the event, but announced his retirement over the weekend. This came after allegations of domestic violence resulted in companies severing ties with Richards. Here are highlights:

On how he was able to book Kota Ibushi for Bloodsport: “I just talked to the dude. I go, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ He goes, ‘Nice to see you.’ That’s it. I didn’t know he’d be willing to do Bloodsport until I saw his interview. ‘Oh shit, I guess I better follow up with him.’ Glad that he’s coming. I can only expect something electric. No one has ever seen him in an environment like this, but he’s known for being a really dynamic wrestler. I’ve called plenty of his matches. He has a great karate background. There was talk about him fighting Manny Pacquiao in RIZN. To be honest, I didn’t know about New Japan or injuries. I was just like, ‘Hey, if you ever want to do Bloodsport, I’d love to have you. I think it’d be great, you can display a lot of your martial arts prowess and we pride ourselves in putting together a place where athletes can really shine.’ He was favorable to it and I saw an interview online where that’s what he intended to. ‘Fuck yeah, I’ll do whatever I can to make that happen.'”

On Ibushi getting booked for two GCW events: “I remember somebody asking me what sort of impression that got. Between only two accounts, it was over a million people looking at that stuff.”

On the status of Davey Richards: “It’s hard to have a guy who is retired, run in your ring, and do a match. That’s kind of the opposite of retired. We’ll sort it out.”