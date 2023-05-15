Josh Barnett Debuting For Pro Wrestling NOAH At N-1 Victory Finals

Josh Barnett is Pro Wrestling NOAH-bound, with his debut set for the N-1 Victory Finals in September. Barnett announced that he will face Masakatsu Funaki in a GHC Martial Arts Rules match at the show, which takes place on September 3rd in Osaka at the Edion Arena.

Barnett wrote:

“September 3rd in Osaka at the Edion Arena. Masakatsu Funaki (4th & 6th King of Pancrase, AJPW Triple Crown, GHC National Championship) vs Josh Barnett (10th King of Pancrase, UFC Heavyweight Champion, Metamoris Heavyweight Champion) Let’s ride.”