Josh Barnett Debuting For Pro Wrestling NOAH At N-1 Victory Finals

May 14, 2023
Josh Barnett is Pro Wrestling NOAH-bound, with his debut set for the N-1 Victory Finals in September. Barnett announced that he will face Masakatsu Funaki in a GHC Martial Arts Rules match at the show, which takes place on September 3rd in Osaka at the Edion Arena.

Barnett wrote:

“September 3rd in Osaka at the Edion Arena.

Masakatsu Funaki (4th & 6th King of Pancrase, AJPW Triple Crown, GHC National Championship)

vs

Josh Barnett (10th King of Pancrase, UFC Heavyweight Champion, Metamoris Heavyweight Champion)

Let’s ride.”

