Josh Barnett Extends Invitation to Rusev And Kurt Angle Following WWE Releases

April 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Barnett

Josh Barnett is looking to offer Rusev and Kurt Angle a home following their WWE releases. Barnett, who has run annual Bloodsport events for Game Changer Wrestling, posted to Twitter after Rusev and Angle were released by WWE this week offering them a chance to “truly show what you’re made of.”

Neither man has yet responded to the offer.

