wrestling / News
Josh Barnett Extends Invitation to Rusev And Kurt Angle Following WWE Releases
April 17, 2020 | Posted by
Josh Barnett is looking to offer Rusev and Kurt Angle a home following their WWE releases. Barnett, who has run annual Bloodsport events for Game Changer Wrestling, posted to Twitter after Rusev and Angle were released by WWE this week offering them a chance to “truly show what you’re made of.”
Neither man has yet responded to the offer.
So I see that a bunch of wrestlers were released form the WWE.
Hmm…
Rusev? Kurt Angle?
I've a place for you to truly show what you're made of.
Let me know if you're interested,
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) April 17, 2020
