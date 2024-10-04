Josh Barnett Will Be A Guest Coach At NJPW Noge Dojo This Month

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Josh Barnett will serve as a guest coach at the NJPW Noge Dojo this month.

Barnett said of the role: “It’s an honor for me to be a guest coach in the New Japan Dojo, continuing a lineage of development that goes back to the work of my own teacher Karl Gotch,’ remarked Barnett. ‘I’m looking forward to seeing NJPW’s strength at its source, and to impart the same catch as catch can style that is my background and that of so many legends.“