Josh Barnett On How He Got Shayna Baszler For Bloodsport X

Shayna Baszler is set to compete at GCW Bloodsport X, and Josh Barnett recently discussed how he secured the WWE star’s appearance. Baszler will face Janai Kai at the WrestleMania week show, and Barnett discussed how he made it happen with the Under the Ring podcast.

“I guess the easiest way to describe it is through my relationships with people there,” Barnett said (per Fightful). “That’s really what it comes down to. With anybody, when speaking of a promotion, if you’re going to do anything outside of it, you want a certain level of trust and consideration given to you. It’s hard to lend your toys out where there is so much money put into them.”

He added, “We see cross-promotion happening, but it’s really a big deal when you think about all the different things involved and the value of some of the athletes going back and forth. Fortunately, through relationships I’ve cultivated over the years, something like having Shayna Baszler at Bloodsport is a reality now. I’m super happy and honored to be able to do it and I know Shayna is going to do fantastic. I should know, I’ve been training her.”

The show takes place on April 4th as part of GCW’s The Collective.