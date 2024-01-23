Josh Barnett On the Possibilities For WWE & UFC Cross-Promotion

WWE and the UFC are under one company now, and Josh Barnett weighed in on potential crossover opportunities between the two brands. The two companies were merged last September under Endeavor into TKO Groups, and Barnett recently spoke on Stores With Bradshaw and Brisco about the challenges and ways that Endeavor could work out cross-promotional tactics between the pro wrestling and MMA brands. You can see some highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the possibility of a UFC and WWE team-up: “There is definitely something that can be done there. I just don’t know that there’s that person that can fully integrate or make use of it, outside of guys showing up at each other’s events in the crowds, which that’s good. It’s publicity in and of itself for each individual promotion, but how do you really capitalize on that?”

On ways the company could find synergy between the brands: “I think on one end, maybe the intention is just that people think of them of being in the same market so to speak, and so they can do things like have each other’s athletes show up and stuff, or have people make guest appearances to talk about or be on camera. But really, it’s just about a portfolio around investment instead of anything else. But…being a guy that does both and sees both as being really part of the same system, yeah I’d like to see how that could be better exploited for the athletes and for the promotions themselves.”