wrestling / News

Josh Barnett Reacts To Miro’s AEW Exit: ‘Tell Him To Reach Out’

February 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Miro Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

Miro is no longer under contract to AEW, and Josh Barnett has suggested he’d be interested in seeing him in Bloodsport. As reported, Miro has exited the company along with Malakai Black and Ricky Starks. Barnett commented on the news, retweeting a post about it and writing:

“Tell him to reach out – if he’s game that is.

We’re always looking for new blood.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Josh Barnett, Miro, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading