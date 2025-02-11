wrestling / News
Josh Barnett Reacts To Miro’s AEW Exit: ‘Tell Him To Reach Out’
Miro is no longer under contract to AEW, and Josh Barnett has suggested he’d be interested in seeing him in Bloodsport. As reported, Miro has exited the company along with Malakai Black and Ricky Starks. Barnett commented on the news, retweeting a post about it and writing:
“Tell him to reach out – if he’s game that is.
We’re always looking for new blood.”
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 10, 2025
