Josh Barnett Reacts To NXT Underground Match: ‘Fake Bloodsport Is Back’

Josh Barnett took to social media to react to the NXT Underground match on this week’s show, as only he can. As noted, Eddy Thorpe defeated Damon Kemp in the ropeless match that could only end by submission, TKO, or knockout. Thorpe ultimately scored the TKO victory. Barnett took to Twitter after the match to take a bit of a shot at the concept, writing:

“Oh look, fake Bloodsport is back. Thank you for showing the world that this kind of thing has legs (we knew that already) and that even with 10x the money and production there is still only one Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport. #NXTUnderground #Bloodsport #NXT”