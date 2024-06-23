Josh Barnett Reflects On Match At AEW WrestleDream, Says There Were Plans For More

Josh Barnett battle Claudio Castagnoli at AEW WrestleDream, and he recently looked back at the match. Barnett battled Castagnoli on the show’s Zero Hour pre-show, and he recently looked back at his experience working with AEW on the Jaxxon Podcast.

“It was fun,” Barnett said (per Fightful). “Mainly, I was just there — well, part of it was this card gets announced, that this event’s gonna be in Seattle, and it’s an Antonio Inoki tribute show. Which, it didn’t end up being that much of an Inoki tribute show. But that place gets kind of chaotic at times, and it’s hard to keep all these things together. So I hit them up, I’m like, ‘If you’re gonna have an Inoki tribute show, and you don’t have the number one direct student of Inoki from Seattle on your show, that is ridiculous. There’s no way that could work.’”

He continued, “We put something together. There were plans to do a bit more, but in the end, it just ended up being the single match with Claudio [Castagnoli], and it was a fantastic experience. A lot of it was just me wanting to get out there and go, ‘Show me what you got. Let’s see how it goes.'”

Castagnoli defeated Barnett in the match.