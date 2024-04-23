wrestling / News
Josh Barnett Responds To Fan Wanting To See Bryan Danielson vs. Charlie Dempsey
A fan recently suggested a match between AEW’s Bryan Danielson and WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey, and Josh Barnett has an idea of where it could happen. Dempsey and Shayna Baszler recently represented WWE at Barnett’s Bloodsport X over WrestleMania weekend, and after a fan suggested they wanted an AEW vs. WWE match between Dempsey and Danielson, Barnett retweeted his response.
Barnett wrote:
“Only place I can see this happening would be at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.”
Only place I can see this happening would be at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport. https://t.co/vk8IxnIHEA
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) April 22, 2024
