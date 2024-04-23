wrestling / News

Josh Barnett Responds To Fan Wanting To See Bryan Danielson vs. Charlie Dempsey

April 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A fan recently suggested a match between AEW’s Bryan Danielson and WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey, and Josh Barnett has an idea of where it could happen. Dempsey and Shayna Baszler recently represented WWE at Barnett’s Bloodsport X over WrestleMania weekend, and after a fan suggested they wanted an AEW vs. WWE match between Dempsey and Danielson, Barnett retweeted his response.

Barnett wrote:

“Only place I can see this happening would be at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.”

