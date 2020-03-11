wrestling / News

Josh Barnett Reveals Tournament Participants For Gotch-Robinson Cup At Bloodsport III

March 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bloodsport

In a series of posts on Twitter, Josh Barnett revealed the participants and first-round matches for the Gotch-Robinson Cup tournament at Bloodsport III. They include:

* Hideki Suzuki vs Thomas Santell
* Erik Hammer vs Calder McColl
* Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Matt Makowski
* Jeff Cobb vs. JR Kratos

The event happens on April 2 at 8 PM at the Cuban Club in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida.

