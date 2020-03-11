wrestling / News
Josh Barnett Reveals Tournament Participants For Gotch-Robinson Cup At Bloodsport III
In a series of posts on Twitter, Josh Barnett revealed the participants and first-round matches for the Gotch-Robinson Cup tournament at Bloodsport III. They include:
* Hideki Suzuki vs Thomas Santell
* Erik Hammer vs Calder McColl
* Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Matt Makowski
* Jeff Cobb vs. JR Kratos
The event happens on April 2 at 8 PM at the Cuban Club in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida.
How about a match up for the 1st round of the Gotch-Robinson Cup?
Too old school grapplers looking to pull each other apart.
Hideki Suzuki vs Thomas Santell
Round 1 of the Gotch-Robinson Cup tournament at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport. pic.twitter.com/UZHTYkAZdx
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 7, 2020
Another round 1 match up for the Gotch-Robinson Cup!
Two brutes collide as the Hammer seeks to create a nail out of The Highlander. This Scotsman plans to skelp rim ri inna coupon.
Erik Hammer vs Calder McColl
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport III pic.twitter.com/BJ2rV6YPRw
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 7, 2020
Davey Boy Smith Jr. may be a "bulldog" but Matt Makowski is as tenacious as a pitbull and there's no lack of fight in this dog.
Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs Matt Makowski, round 1 of the Gotch-Robinson Cup!@GCWrestling_ #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/tpUGDUiDcm
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 10, 2020
This last match up for the 1st round of the Gotch-Robinson Cup has two absolute BRUISERS going toe-to-toe!
Jeff Cobb vs JR Kratos
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport is the hardest hitting event there is!@GCWrestling_ #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/dG8Tl3Q6dT
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 10, 2020
