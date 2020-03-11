Josh Barnett Reveals Tournament Participants For Gotch-Robinson Cup At Bloodsport III

In a series of posts on Twitter, Josh Barnett revealed the participants and first-round matches for the Gotch-Robinson Cup tournament at Bloodsport III. They include:

* Hideki Suzuki vs Thomas Santell

* Erik Hammer vs Calder McColl

* Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Matt Makowski

* Jeff Cobb vs. JR Kratos

The event happens on April 2 at 8 PM at the Cuban Club in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida.

How about a match up for the 1st round of the Gotch-Robinson Cup? Too old school grapplers looking to pull each other apart. Hideki Suzuki vs Thomas Santell Round 1 of the Gotch-Robinson Cup tournament at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport. pic.twitter.com/UZHTYkAZdx — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 7, 2020

Another round 1 match up for the Gotch-Robinson Cup! Two brutes collide as the Hammer seeks to create a nail out of The Highlander. This Scotsman plans to skelp rim ri inna coupon. Erik Hammer vs Calder McColl Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport III pic.twitter.com/BJ2rV6YPRw — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 7, 2020

Davey Boy Smith Jr. may be a "bulldog" but Matt Makowski is as tenacious as a pitbull and there's no lack of fight in this dog. Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs Matt Makowski, round 1 of the Gotch-Robinson Cup!@GCWrestling_ #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/tpUGDUiDcm — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 10, 2020