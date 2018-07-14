Josh Barnett Says It’ll Take Time For Jim Ross To Heal

In an interview with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo (via Wrestling Inc), Josh Barnett spoke about the fractured rib that Jim Ross received at the NJPW G1 Special and said it will take time for his broadcast partner to heal. Here are highlights:

On Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler: “I think [Ronda is] doing well because she had a big name, she’s a great athlete. She took to the training seriously and picked up on some of the important elements of it, but also anything she does everyone already respects. My student, Shayna Baszler, is someone that I trained from [the start] and she’s even more in the reality vein. I would say that in terms of the way that they work in the ring – if we’re speaking ‘behind the curtain’ – Ronda is more sports entertainment than Shayna is. Hey, there is more than one way to skin a cat, but Shayna is more down that narrow path of keeping it more realistic.”

On the ROH/NJPW supershow in Madison Square Garden: “I think now it’s really too early to say, but I think the possibilities that exist are pretty fantastic. And with just the potential that exists there it’s a step in the right direction. It also says a lot about New Japan’s expansion into the US. I’m sure it’s going to ruffle some feathers.”

On Jim Ross’ injury: “Jim has an injured rib, that much is for sure. He’ll heal up, but it’s going to take some time. … The railings themselves, the guardrails down around the ring were not linked up and when these guys went hurling into it the first time they were all over the place. It looked like bowling pins going everywhere. “Switchblade” Jay White went and grabbed Juice Robinson in a half-hatch suplex, slung him into the railing. That railing careened into our table, knocked all our stuff down, disrupted our broadcast and sent the table right into Jim Ross – who was sitting there ringside – sending him backward into the railing behind him. It was an unavoidable circumstance, but at the same time what do you expect out of a heel like Jay White?”