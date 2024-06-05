Josh Barnett, Thiago Alves & More Appear In NXT Underground Video On WWE NXT

WWE had a number of MMA stars including Josh Barnett, Thiago Alves, and more appear in a hype video for NXT Underground on this week’s NXT. Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler will compete in the match at NXT Battleground, and the promo video on this week’s show featured Barnett, Alves, Roxanne Modafferi, and Hannah Goldy talking about the match.

You can see the video below. NXT Battleground airs on Sunday from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas live on Peacock and WWE Network.