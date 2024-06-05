wrestling / News
Josh Barnett, Thiago Alves & More Appear In NXT Underground Video On WWE NXT
June 4, 2024 | Posted by
WWE had a number of MMA stars including Josh Barnett, Thiago Alves, and more appear in a hype video for NXT Underground on this week’s NXT. Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler will compete in the match at NXT Battleground, and the promo video on this week’s show featured Barnett, Alves, Roxanne Modafferi, and Hannah Goldy talking about the match.
You can see the video below. NXT Battleground airs on Sunday from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas live on Peacock and WWE Network.
This is going to be a war.
Here's an in-depth look at this Sunday's #NXTUnderground Match between @QoSBaszler and @lolavicewwe at #NXTBattleground. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IuuLaK9SL6
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2024
