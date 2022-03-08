wrestling / News
Josh Barnett To Face JONAH At Bloodsport 8
Josh Barnett will battle JONAH at his Bloodsport 8 event curing GCW’s The Collective. Barnett announced on Monday that he and the Impact and NJPW Strong star will face off at the March 31st event, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Josh Barnett vs. JONAH
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson
* Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick
* John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch
* Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai
The juggernaut known as Jonah takes on the Warmaster.
The pillars of Heaven will shake from their fury at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 8.
Get your tickets NOW as many rows are already SOLD OUT:https://t.co/RkdYOjL2KC pic.twitter.com/KCEeXx5yML
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 8, 2022
