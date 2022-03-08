Josh Barnett To Face JONAH At Bloodsport 8

Josh Barnett will battle JONAH at his Bloodsport 8 event curing GCW’s The Collective. Barnett announced on Monday that he and the Impact and NJPW Strong star will face off at the March 31st event, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Josh Barnett vs. JONAH

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

* Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick

* John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch

* Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai