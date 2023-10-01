wrestling / News
Josh Barnett vs. Claudio Castagnoli Added To AEW WrestleDream, Updated Lineup
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a match between Claudio Castagnoli and Josh Barnett was announced for WrestleDream. Claudio issued an open challenge and then Barnett accepted, with a video introducing him to AEW fans. Here is the updated lineup:
Main Card
* AEW TNT Championship 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open
* ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) vs. The Righteous
* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart
* AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. Lucha Bros vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook
* Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay
* Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks
Zero Hour Pre-Show
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass (c) vs. Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett
* Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne
More Trending Stories
- Video of Matt Riddle Appearing Drunk & Disorderly at JFK Airport Released
- Jade Cargill Reveals Her Closest Friends While in AEW
- Brock Anderson Discusses Working With His Father, Life After His In-Ring Career
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestling Getting Hot With Monday Night Wars, Eric Bischoff Giving Away WWE Results