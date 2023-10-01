Josh Barnett vs. Claudio Castagnoli Added To AEW WrestleDream, Updated Lineup

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a match between Claudio Castagnoli and Josh Barnett was announced for WrestleDream. Claudio issued an open challenge and then Barnett accepted, with a video introducing him to AEW fans. Here is the updated lineup:

Main Card

* AEW TNT Championship 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open

* ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) vs. The Righteous

* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

* AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. Lucha Bros vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook

* Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay

* Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks

Zero Hour Pre-Show

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass (c) vs. Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett

* Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne