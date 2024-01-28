Josh Barnett Recalls Getting Wrestling Advice From Steve Austin

Josh Barnett recently talked about some advice he got on pro wrestling from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Barnett was a guest on Stories With Bradshaw & Brisco and talked about the advice Austin gave him to make his wrestling more effective; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On getting advice from Austin: “He goes, ‘You know what Jake Roberts told me? Think shoot, but work.’ That’s the easiest way to put it. Out there, everything’s a shoot, but you’re working. That’s easy to say, harder to do, but it’s important.”

On implementing the advice: “I don’t care if people know it’s a work. If we’re really capable of it, the best that are out there, they’ll make you doubt. Maybe the whole match or pieces.”