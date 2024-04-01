Josh Barnett On Relationship With WWE ‘Blossoming’, Thought Getting Talent For Bloodsport Was Unlikely

In an interview with BattleGround podcast (via Fightful), Josh Barnett spoke about acquiring a WWE talent for Bloodsport X and how he’s tried to get WWE names in the past. Shayna Baszler will face Masha Slamovich at the event on April 4. Here are highlights:

On talking to WWE about the deal: “I never thought it was impossible, just unlikely, and I’ve spoken to them in the past, around previous Bloodsports, about being able to have some access or to take advantage of some of their talent. But this is the time, so we’re very fortunate to be able to have this relationship blossom for us, and we get one of the top stars in WWE and honestly, arguably the best person to come from that company to be a part of this show in Shayna Baszler.”

On being open to other WWE names: “Yeah, we’re open to…there’s more than a handful of wrestlers in WWE that I think would be a perfect fit for this. Whatever or not that will ever happen, I don’t know. It would be cool if it does, but if it doesn’t, they’ve definitely got a place where they’re gonna have to work their asses anyway. There’s enough to overcome in WWE for them to make their name.”