Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Results: Jon Moxley Wins Via Knockout

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 was held earlier today, with Jon Moxley defeating Davey Boy Smith Jr via knockout in the main event. It was Smith’s first loss in Bloodsport. Here are the results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Calder McColl defeated Bad Dude Tito via submission

* Calvin Tankman def. Nolan Edward via TKO

* Kal Jack def. Superbeast via submission

* Royce Isaacs def. Alex Coughlin via submission

* Rocky Romero def. Simon Grimm via submission

* Chris Dickinson def. JR Kratos via submission

* Jeff Cobb def. Tom Lawlor via submission

* Jon Moxley def. Davey Boy Smith Jr. via KO

Let’s go past guest of the show @FilthyTomLawlor goes to war with @RealJeffCobb this is gonna be awesome ! #Bloodsport #Bloodsport5 pic.twitter.com/ev9OcbtTcj — Knockouts & 3 Counts (@ko3cpod) February 21, 2021