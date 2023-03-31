Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 Results: Kota Ibushi Faces Mike Bailey, More

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 took place on Thursday, featuring Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey and more. You can see the results from the GCW The Collective show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:

* Jeff Cobb def. Calder McColl

* Erik Hammer def. Calvin Tankman

* Marina Shafir def. Killer Kelly

* Kota Ibushi def. Mike Bailey

* Bad Dude Tito def. Yuya Uemura

* Harry Smith def. JR Kratos

* Johnny Bloodsport def. Royce Isaacs

* Jon Moxley def. Alex Coughlin

* Timothy Thatcher def. Josh Barnett

Kota Ibushi still got it! Regal Plex + Kamigoye at tonight’s Bloodsport 9! pic.twitter.com/pYGTsH68IQ — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) March 30, 2023

4 STIFF Headbutts from Jon Moxley before transitioning into the Rear Naked Choke #Bloodsport9 pic.twitter.com/JyoR48BMZT — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 31, 2023