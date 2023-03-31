wrestling / News

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 Results: Kota Ibushi Faces Mike Bailey, More

March 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9 Image Credit: GCW

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 took place on Thursday, featuring Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey and more. You can see the results from the GCW The Collective show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:

* Jeff Cobb def. Calder McColl

* Erik Hammer def. Calvin Tankman

* Marina Shafir def. Killer Kelly

* Kota Ibushi def. Mike Bailey

* Bad Dude Tito def. Yuya Uemura

* Harry Smith def. JR Kratos

* Johnny Bloodsport def. Royce Isaacs

* Jon Moxley def. Alex Coughlin

* Timothy Thatcher def. Josh Barnett

