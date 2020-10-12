Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Results 10.11.20: Jon Moxley Battles Chris Dickinson, More

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport took place on Sunday night as part of The Collective, with Jon Moxley vs. Chris Dickinson in the main event and more. You can see the results below:

* Simon Grimm def. Matt Makowski

* Women’s Tournament Round One: Allysin Kay def. Killer Kelly

* Women’s Tournament Round One: Lindsay Snow def. Leyla Hirsch

* Calvin Tankman def. Alexander James

* Erik Hammer def. Kal Jak

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor def. Homicide

PRIDE NEVER DIE#Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/TaoaJXwST4 — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) October 12, 2020

* Davey Boy Smith Jr def. Josh Alexander

* Women’s Tournament Finals: Lindsay Snow def. Allysin Kay

* Jon Moxley def. Chris Dickinson