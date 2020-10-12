wrestling / News
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Results 10.11.20: Jon Moxley Battles Chris Dickinson, More
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport took place on Sunday night as part of The Collective, with Jon Moxley vs. Chris Dickinson in the main event and more. You can see the results below:
Let’s gooooo @GCWrestling_ @JoshLBarnett pic.twitter.com/C5BKqW9PPo
— OnlyOneBo (@onlyoneBo) October 12, 2020
* Simon Grimm def. Matt Makowski
* Women’s Tournament Round One: Allysin Kay def. Killer Kelly
Nasty submission from @Sienna for the win! #BLOODSPORT@GCWrestling_ https://t.co/m4E93Bb7Br pic.twitter.com/9C69WUIhQv
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 12, 2020
#BLOODSPORT @Kelly_WP @Sienna@GCWrestling_ https://t.co/m4E93Bb7Br pic.twitter.com/46tn27RaQn
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 12, 2020
* Women’s Tournament Round One: Lindsay Snow def. Leyla Hirsch
* Calvin Tankman def. Alexander James
Repping that Big Starkz and Tiger Driver brand @CalvinTankman @GCWrestling_ @collective2020 #BLOODSPORT pic.twitter.com/eOjoIMSL4L
— Robhausen Collhausen RULES ASS (@RobertCollard) October 12, 2020
* Erik Hammer def. Kal Jak
* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor def. Homicide
PRIDE NEVER DIE#Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/TaoaJXwST4
— GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) October 12, 2020
* Davey Boy Smith Jr def. Josh Alexander
* Women’s Tournament Finals: Lindsay Snow def. Allysin Kay
YOUR WINNER! @kaijupower #BLOODSPORT pic.twitter.com/l2jmFRMdnY
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 12, 2020
* Jon Moxley def. Chris Dickinson
Big fight feel. #BLOODSPORT pic.twitter.com/neWNMAL8YO
— PWPonderings (@pwponderings) October 12, 2020
Here is your MAIN EVENT!!!#BLOODSPORT https://t.co/gk9tOnHniB pic.twitter.com/fCQ4bREpes
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 12, 2020
These two are trading shot for shot#BLOODSPORT pic.twitter.com/ZCaGH7CFZz
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 12, 2020
