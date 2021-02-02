wrestling / News
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Returning With Double Event This Month
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport is set to return in February with a double event spread over two weeks. TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy has revealed that the promotion will return with an event taking place on February 13th and February 20th.
You can see the trailer below for the double event, which features Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Simon Gotch in it. No additional details have been announced yet. This will mark the first Bloodsport event to take place since October.
BREAKING: As @JoshLBarnett told me on talkWRESTLING, @JBBloodsport is back with TWO shows this month.
Saturday, February 13 and a week later on February 20 Bloodsport returns for their first shows of 2021 and the cards look great 👀
And hey, that’s my voice in this video! pic.twitter.com/qGFCzjSqOT
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 1, 2021
