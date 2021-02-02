Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Returning With Double Event This Month

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport is set to return in February with a double event spread over two weeks. TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy has revealed that the promotion will return with an event taking place on February 13th and February 20th.

You can see the trailer below for the double event, which features Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Simon Gotch in it. No additional details have been announced yet. This will mark the first Bloodsport event to take place since October.