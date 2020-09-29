Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport to Feature One Night Women’s Tournament

– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett announced this week that next month’s Bloodsport event will feature a four-woman, one-night tournament. The opening round matchups will feature Lindsay Snow vs. Leyla Hirsch. Also, Killer Kelly will face Allysin Kay. The winners of those matchups will determine the finals.

Hirsch is replacing Deonna Purrazzo for the event. Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport is scheduled for Sunday, October 11 during GCW The Collective. It will be streamed live on FITE TV. You can check out the tournament announcement and preview below:

