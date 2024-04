Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X Results 4.4.24: Shayna Baszler & Charlie Dempsey In Action

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X took place on Thursday night with Shayna Baszler, Nic Nemeth, Charlie Dempsey and more competing. You can see the results below from the show, which took place as part of GCW’s The Collective, per Fightful:

* Victor Benjamin def. AKIRA

* Nic Nemeth def. Mike Bailey

* Women’s Tournament Semifinal Match: Lindsay Snow def. Lady Frost

* Women’s Tournament Semifinal Match: Marina Shafir def. Janai Kai

* Charlie Dempsey def. Matt Makowski

* Takuya Nomura def. Fuminori Abe

* Erik Hammer def. Lou Nixon

* Minoru Suzuki def. Royce Isaacs

* Timothy Thatcher def. Axel Tischer

* Shayna Baszler def. Masha Slamovich

* Women’s Tournament Finals: Marina Shafir def. Lindsay Snow

* Josh Barnett def. Johnny Bloodsport