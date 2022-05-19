Josh Briggs vs. Quincy Elliott, More Set for Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has confirmed a three match lineup for tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up. Josh Briggs will face Quincy Elliott in the main event. Here’s the full lineup and announcement:

* Josh Briggs vs. Quincy Elliott

* Ivy Nile vs. Yulisa Leon

* Javier Bernal vs. Bryson Montana:

Josh Briggs headlines NXT Level Up with rare singles match against a vivacious Quincy Elliott

With his partner Brooks Jensen on the injured list, Josh Briggs returns to singles action to square off with the outlandish powerhouse Quincy Elliott. Also, Ivy Nile looks to continue her undefeated run in a one-on-one matchup with Yulisa Leon, and NXT Level Up staple Javier Bernal takes on a debuting Bryson Montana.

In a rare singles match, the hard-nosed Briggs comes up against a brick wall in Elliott. The rising Superstar has turned heads in his short time on NXT Level Up with his vibrant style and his even more exuberant personality, but Elliott has yet to pick up his first victory in NXT.

With a hard right hand at his disposal, Briggs has stood toe-to-toe with some of the biggest bruisers in NXT, but will he be able to overcome the formidable Elliott without Jensen standing by his side?

Leon will also leave her tag team partner at ringside as she steps into the ring for the daunting task of facing “The Pitbull” of Diamond Mine. Nile has dominated the competition since arriving on NXT, picking up wins over both Leon and her tag team partner Valentina Feroz, and has yet to be pinned or submitted.

Can Leon learn from her previous meeting to overcome Nile and finally put an end to her Herculean winning streak?

Finally, NXT Level Up veteran Javier Bernal will show a debuting Montana the ropes when the two lock up in singles action. Bernal has been a consistent presence on Friday nights, but can he pick up only his second career win against the rookie, or will Montana make an epic introduction?

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!