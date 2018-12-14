Josh Mathews Comments on Chris Jericho Possibly Coming to Impact Wrestling

During a recent edition of the Impact Wrestling Press Pass (via Sportskeeda), Josh Mathews shared his thoughts on Chris Jericho possibly coming to Impact Wrestling…

Well, I think it’s just one of those things. His name has been said an awful lot. Chanted by fans an awful lot. He’s posted pictures on Instagram with executives from Impact Wrestling. Look, we’ve all seen the things Chris Jericho has done in his career and the way he likes to surprise people or the things he likes to do when he makes his arrival at any company. No one expected him to show up at All In. He’s gone back to WWE a few times very surprisingly. He knows exactly how to do it and how to make that ultimate splash. If and when Chris does show up on Impact Wrestling, I hope I don’t know until he walks out and you get a legitimate reaction of ‘Oh my god, Chris Jericho’s here’.