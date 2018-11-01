Josh Mathews Comments On Impact’s Drop In Ratings Following Timeslot Change

Josh Mathews recently spoke with Wrestling Inc and commented on Impact drop on viewership following its timeslot change and more. Here are the highlights…

On Impact’s Numbers Dropping Badly Following The Timeslot Change: “Everyone gets so caught up in these overnight [numbers]. No, I haven’t even looked over at the DVR numbers yet, but the most important number that everyone needs to really start honing in on is what our key demo is, and what that number is, more-so than the overnights,” Mathews said. “I mean, yeah, we expected a drop. To see a drop like we saw wasn’t a surprise, it was, ‘OK, this is what 10 o’clock to 12 o’clock looks like.’ But it’s that key demo number.”

On TV Viewing Habits Changing: “I don’t know what night of the week my favorite shows are on, because I watch everything on Hulu and I watch everything on Netflix,” he said. “At this point, I’m 38 with a kid, so we don’t have the luxury of sitting down when our shows are on, we watch them when we can. So I think in 2018, that’s the way people have to watch Impact.”

Could They Move Back to The Old Timeslot?: “10 p.m. every Thursday from here to the rest of the year and so on, that’s what our time slot looks like. There hasn’t been any talk of changing that based on one week from last week,” he said. “And also, whenever a show changes, any show, even if it changes from seven to eight or eight to nine or backwards, you’re gonna see a drop because of the trending way people watch their shows. They forget, they don’t update their DVR, and that number is always affected. When I was (in WWE) SmackDown switched three or four times, and that first week always took a big hit.”