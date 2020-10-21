UPDATED: Deonna Purrazzo Confirms Signing Long-Term Contract With Impact Wrestling

UPDATED: Impact Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo has now taken to Twitter to comment on today’s news. She posted, “I’ve been waiting to be able to talk about this publicly!!! I’m happy to confirm and so excited about what the future holds @IMPACTWRESTLING.”

ORIGINAL: During today’s episode of Wednesday Press Pass, Impact Wrestling’s Josh Mathews commented on the contract status of Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo (h/t Fightful). During the livestream, Matthews stated that Impact has signed Purrazzo to a long-term contract. No other details were revealed.

Deonna Purrazzo joined Impact Wrestling last June following her WWE release. She later won the Knockouts title in July. It was previously reported in July that she was still on a pay-per-appearance deal with Impact. So, it appears Impact has now locked up Purrazzo to a long-term deal.

Purrazzo is set to defend her Knockouts title on Saturday, October 24 at Impact’s Bound for Glory 2020. The event will be held at the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.