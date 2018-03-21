Josh Mathews Discusses Jeremy Borash’s Departure, His Alliance With Matt Sydal

Josh Mathews recently spoke with sportskeeda.com, here are the highlights…

On His Alliance With Matt Sydal: Well, it is something that was talked about and an opportunity arose for Matt to have his one true spirit guide as someone who helped him get to the point of being a Double Champion and the opportunity to really thrive in his career. I think everything that you’ve seen so far is just hitting the tip of the iceberg if you will, with Matt Sydal and his one true spirit guide.

On Jeremy Borash’s Departure: My immediate reaction was that I was happy for him. I don’t remember who called me in the morning to tell me that we had to do a change in our VO schedule and that Sonjay was coming in. I was happy for JB. I’ve talked to JB a few times since then. And I’m happy for him. But I’m also happy for Impact because JB leaving opened up an opportunity for Sonjay Dutt to come along and show everyone his skills as a colour commentator. And I think he’s done an outstanding job thus far. And it’s only really been just the beginning. Wrestling commentary is hard because you have to be dialled into every storyline that’s happening on Impact. Not only the storylines that are happening but all the shows in California, shows in Canada, WrestleCon, Twitch, GWN. Sonjay has a good idea of what’s happening. That translates each and every week on Impact.

On Desi Hit Squad: I think the Desi Hit Squad is something that is great for Impact Wrestling. You have Gama Singh, a legendary figure not only in India but throughout the entire world in professional wrestling. Gama has put together a group of individuals that he thinks could take Impact to the next level, that he thinks will take Impact to bigger places. The next time we come to India, will we see the Desi Hit Squad holding Championship gold? Rohit Raju and the individual you’re going to see very soon on Impact Wrestling have an opportunity to step up, impress Gama Singh and show the world that the Desi Hit squad can come to Impact, build some momentum and take over, not only for themselves but for India. For all of their friends and family watching back home.