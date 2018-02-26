Josh Mathews Discusses Rosemary’s Injury Status, Impact Possibly Returning to The UK

Impact Wrestling’s Josh Mathews recently spoke with Riju Dasgupta and Sportskeeda, here are the highlights…

On Rosemary Being Injured: Rosemary, I think she may have tweaked her knee. I don’t think it’s anything too, too serious about her injury. I spoke to her a couple of times. I was told from talent relations that she was a little banged up at an indy show but I don’t think it’s anything. And again, I don’t know for a fact but hopefully it is nothing that will change any plans for when we all together again in April for Redemption.

On Impact Possibly Coming to The UK: Again with the India stuff, I know that Ed Nordholm, our President went over to India with Sonjay. So same as the UK, I hope that it leads to us going over soon.