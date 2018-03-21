Josh Mathews Addresses the Controversial Eddie Edwards and Josh Mathews Angle, Discusses Austin Aries’ Return and Title Win in Impact Wrestling, and How He Gets Emotional Calling His Wife’s Matches

– As previously reported, Sportskeeda and Riju Dasgupta recently interviewed Impact Wrestling announcer Josh Mathews. The second part of the interview has now been released, and you can read some highlights from it below.

His take on Austin Aries returning and winning the title in a minute: “Yeah, I think Eli Drake was a great champion. And I think Austin Aries coming back and winning the championship in a minute, it should make Eli Drake upset. And it should make Eli Drake compete for that championship even more. When you look at the current situation revolving around the World Championship, you know that at Redemption on April 22nd, you’re going to get a first time ever match between Austin Aries and Alberto El Patron. We just had a first time ever match between Austin Aries and Johnny Impact that was a great match. You have all these guys vying for the opportunity to become World Champion. Eli Drake may find out that he’s got a briefcase with a contract on Thursday, as the result of Feast or Fired. So he could get right back in the hunt. Did I think Eli Drake was a great Champion? Yes. I think Austin Aries is also a great champion. I think Alberto El Patron will be a great champion. I think Johnny Impact will be a great champion. So, you have different opportunities with different guys and we’ll have to see who holds on to it the longest. It’s a lot of fun as a viewer.”

Mathews on the Eddie Edwards/Sami Callihan incident becoming a full-on storyline that’s getting a lot of global media attention: “A miracle happened and other than breaking his orbital bone, and shattering his nose and all that blood, Eddie is going to make a full recovery. Eddie is going to have 100% vision. He’s going to be just fine. And honestly, what transpired, it wasn’t taken by Impact as ‘Okay, we’re going to go full on with it’. What actually happened, that is Sami Callihan picking up a baseball bat and smashing Eddie Edwards’ face, that was picked up by media outlets. Sami had an opportunity to apologize. He didn’t. He said how he really feels. This isn’t ballet. This is a physical, violent sport and he took a baseball bat and smashed a man’s face in. Eddie’s had an opportunity to speak about it. We’re just kind of watching as the story unfolds. I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen. I can’t wait for WrestleCon. I can’t wait for April 6th for Eddie Edwards to get his redemption on Sami Callihan…excuse me, Jeremiah Crane. Eddie’s got a chance. This is a brutal world that we all decided to be a part of. Brutality is going to play out at its finest on April 6th.”

Mathews on getting emotional calling his wife’s matches: “There have been so many matches in my career that I’ve called. At this point in my career, I’ve been doing this for so long. I have personal relationships with so many wrestlers and athletes. It’s always special for me when I get to call one of my wife’s matches. Madison Rayne. A husband calling his wife’s match. That does not happen very often, if ever. I have to choke back emotions when I’m calling her matches because she’s so talented, so gifted, so good. Those are the ones that stand out to me. The ones that I have a personal attachment to. I’ve spent so much time with our talent. Eddie Edwards. I consider him a great friend. Once you get that attachment to a character or person, it turns your call up a thousand notches.”