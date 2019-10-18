Josh Mathews Says Bound for Glory is Impact Wrestling’s Highest Grossing PPV in Years

In an interview with Fightful, Josh Mathews said that Impact Wrestling’s PPV Bound for Glory, which happens Sunday, is the highest grossing PPV the company has had in years. Here are highlights:

On the success of Bound for Glory: “We can just kind of not worry about Bound for Glory. We’re over-capacity. We’re in a great spot. So it’s thrilling. And it’ll– Bound For Glory will end up being our highest-grossing pay-per-view that I’ve ever been a part of. And it’ll be the most attended pay-per-view. So, it’s certainly exciting. It’s a testament to the hard work from everybody on the IMPACT and Anthem team.”

On the move to AXS: “Obviously, it got us to where we are today, but it’s just, you know, I use the hashtag ‘keep grinding’ a lot. And I just think it’s one of those deals where we just keep grinding and we keep working. And we are, you know, before everyone got here today, I was sitting in the office here at AXS, just plugging away and get everything, everything. And when you guys all leave and the lights are off, we’ll get back to work. So it’s just one of those deals where we have to keep going. We have to keep everything kind of in this forward momentum. And, you know, hopefully, people are noticing.”