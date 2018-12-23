Josh Mathews Says Madison Rayne Helped Him Get Over His Bitterness About His WWE Release

– Josh Mathews discussed his marriage to Madison Rayne, his WWE release and more during his recent appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast. Highlights are below per Wrestling Inc:

On he and Madison Rayne being ‘married to the business’: “I think so. She had an interview this morning where we were driving back from the gym and just to hear someone else talk about pro wrestling and that being their life and starting out and going to train, it was a little surreal to me to think like, okay, this is me at 38 now and this is the life we have chosen, and you are so far deep into it. Not like I couldn’t get another thing, I had other things or the possibility of other opportunities to go and work for a ‘normal company,’ but to me, this is just–I don’t think I have ever hated wrestling, but I hated some situations that I was in, but now I can start over and go to independent wrestling shows with Sonjay Dutt and learn that side of wrestling that I didn’t really get to learn, or look at or appreciate for so many years because I was coddled for so many years.”

On getting over his bitterness about his WWE release: “I think through Madison’s eyes like last year and watching everything that she did and seeing her get to compete at ‘All In’ in front of the largest crowd she had ever competed for and watch her excitement because of that, to get the call to do Mae Young (Classic), to sitting down and talking about whether she should go to Ring of Honor, or should I do this. Through her excitement it made me kind of go, you know what, it was a really long time ago that I was trying–it was almost so easy for me to get to where I got to because I was so young and in hindsight I didn’t really get to take me years and years to get there so watching her do it last year and everything that she did, it is really hard to do this, hard to get to the level that I got to and still at in getting to live a great life and all of those things that come with it, but to watch her level of excitement over the past year, also, to learn that the WWE isn’t the ‘end all, be all,’ that there are other places out there. There are people doing amazing things, like we are doing amazing things too, and you don’t have to be associated with that company and there are other opportunities for growth and space.”