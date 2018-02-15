Josh Mathews Speculates on The Future of Impact Wrestling Running More PPV

– Earlier today, Impact Wrestling officially announced their Redemption PPV for April. During today’s Impact media conference call, Josh Mathews speculated on Impact’s future on PPV, stating the following, via wrestlinginc.com…

“That’s a great question, I think after Redemption, we’ll probably… and this is just me speculating, but we would probably see Slammiversary and then Bound For Glory. Why it’s not Lockdown, I don’t know the answer to that question,” Mathews said. “I think some of us were preparing for Lockdown and Redemption is new, it’s different, it’s just a different kind of branding. Lockdown, having all those matches in the cage, I think this opens it up to be a little bit different. I’ve seen the branding for Redemption, I think everyone looks cool. It fits with the new graphics that we have for Impact and I think it’s a great way to get things going in April and sort of get ready for the summer.”