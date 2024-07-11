Josh Woods Set To Make Bloodsport Debut This Month

Ring of Honor wrestler Josh Woods is set to make his Bloodsport debut at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI later this month. The event happens on July 28 in Brooklyn, NY. An opponent has not been named at this time.

Barnett wrote: “More new blood for the Bloodsport ring. A decorated amateur wrestler who has also been a part of many MMA fight camps has had Bloodsport in his sights for a long time now. Thing is, we’ve had our eye on him as well so it’s our pleasure to bring him into the ring. Now it’s simply time to fight. Josh Woods is coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XI.”