Various News: Josh Woods Signs New Deal With ROH, Chris Jericho Set for WrestleCon
– ROH has announced that they have signed Josh Woods to a new contract:
“@WoodsIsTheGoods Has Officially Signed A New Contract With ROH!
Woods has more than held his own against the best wrestlers on the planet in ROH and has all the makings of a future champion.
We are very proud to have Josh Woods on our roster!
#ROH 🤝”
Woods has been with ROH since 2016.
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 21, 2020
More time with @lastrealmanROH , what could be better? https://t.co/R1rl2OjbtS
— josh woods (@WoodsIsTheGoods) January 21, 2020
– WrestleCon has announced that Chris Jericho will be at their event in Tampa during WrestleMania 36 weekend.
He's floating on his own cruise ship right now, but on April 4th, he will be at Wrestlecon! First time ever WC guest @IAmJericho Extremely Limited engagement tickets available at https://t.co/IeQJEiPPTE pic.twitter.com/tHFKr13oOQ
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 21, 2020
