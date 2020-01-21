Various News: Josh Woods Signs New Deal With ROH, Chris Jericho Set for WrestleCon

– ROH has announced that they have signed Josh Woods to a new contract:

“@WoodsIsTheGoods Has Officially Signed A New Contract With ROH!

Woods has more than held his own against the best wrestlers on the planet in ROH and has all the makings of a future champion.

We are very proud to have Josh Woods on our roster!

#ROH 🤝”

Woods has been with ROH since 2016.

More time with @lastrealmanROH , what could be better? https://t.co/R1rl2OjbtS — josh woods (@WoodsIsTheGoods) January 21, 2020

– WrestleCon has announced that Chris Jericho will be at their event in Tampa during WrestleMania 36 weekend.