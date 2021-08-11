Josh Woods Set for ROH Pure Title Match at Death Before Dishonor

– ROH has announced that Josh Woods will receive a shot at the ROH Pure Championship next month month at Death Before Dishonor. He will face the winner of the Pure title match between reigning champ Jonathan Gresham and Rhett Titus at Glory By Honor Night 1 set for later this month.

JOSH WOODS WILL CHALLENGE FOR PURE CHAMPIONSHIP AT DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR

“The Technical Beast” Josh Woods will get his shot at the ROH Pure Title at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 12 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Woods, the No. 1 contender in the Pure division, will face the winner of the Pure Title Match between champion Jonathan Gresham and Rhett Titus, which takes place at Glory By Honor Night 1 in Philadelphia on Aug. 20.

Last year, Woods made it to the Pure Title Tournament semifinals, where he lost to eventual tournament winner Gresham.

In Pure Rules matches, Woods has scored victories over former ROH World Champions Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle.

Woods is coming off a big win over his former mentor, Silas Young, in a Last Man Standing Match at Best in the World last month.

Also taking place at what is guaranteed to be a loaded Death Before Dishonor show is the ROH Women’s Title Tournament championship match.

Details regarding ticket sales for Death Before Dishonor in Philadelphia will be announced soon.