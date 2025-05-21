wrestling / News

Josh Woods vs. JD Drake Announced for ACTION DEAN~!!!2

May 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ACTION Dean Josh Woods vs JD Drake Image Credit: ROH, ACTION Wrestling

– ACTION Wrestling announced another new matchup for the upcoming ACTION DEAN~!!!2 show set for this week. Josh Woods will face JD Drake in a singles bout.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held outside the Desert Diamond Arena on the Friday before AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The show will be held in Glendale, Arizona.

