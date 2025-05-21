wrestling / News
Josh Woods vs. JD Drake Announced for ACTION DEAN~!!!2
May 21, 2025 | Posted by
– ACTION Wrestling announced another new matchup for the upcoming ACTION DEAN~!!!2 show set for this week. Josh Woods will face JD Drake in a singles bout.
The event is free and open to the public. It will be held outside the Desert Diamond Arena on the Friday before AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The show will be held in Glendale, Arizona.
MATCH UPDATE
SAT 5/24 at #ACTIONDean~!!!2
Unfortunately, TOM LAWLOR will not be able to wrestle this weekend, but will now accompany JOSH WOODS as he faces off with JD DRAKE, with ANTHONY HENRY!
In Glendale AZ outside Desert Diamond Arena at WaterDance Plaza
!!! FREE… pic.twitter.com/J5tNoNvnuJ
— ACTION Dean (@ACTIONDean2025) May 21, 2025