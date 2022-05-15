wrestling / News
Josh Woods vs. Will Ferrara Match Set For TERMINUS Modern Age Grappling
May 15, 2022 | Posted by
The next TERMINUS event has its first official match, with Josh Woods set to battle WIll Ferrara. TERMINUS announced the bout for its Modern Age Grappling show, as you can see below.
The show takes place in Hampton, Georgia next Sunday and will stream on FITE TV. Other talent announced includes Jonathan Gresham, Baron Black, Rhett Titus, Brian Johnson, Invictus Khash, and Adam Priest.
MODERN • AGE • GRAPPLING
MAY 22ND 6pm ET • LIVE ON FITE !
FITE – https://t.co/5bcNAAboqE
🎟 https://t.co/WiPeFlXemd pic.twitter.com/z9znlyhazS
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) May 14, 2022
