wrestling / News

Josh Woods vs. Will Ferrara Match Set For TERMINUS Modern Age Grappling

May 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TERMINUS Modern Age Grappling Image Credit: TERMINUS

The next TERMINUS event has its first official match, with Josh Woods set to battle WIll Ferrara. TERMINUS announced the bout for its Modern Age Grappling show, as you can see below.

The show takes place in Hampton, Georgia next Sunday and will stream on FITE TV. Other talent announced includes Jonathan Gresham, Baron Black, Rhett Titus, Brian Johnson, Invictus Khash, and Adam Priest.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TERMINUS Modern Age Grappling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading