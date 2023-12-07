Joshua Bishop Is Gaining a Better Understanding Of TV Wrestling In the WTF

Joshua Bishop says that being in the World Titan Federation with Matt Cardona and Tom Lawlor has taught him a lot about TV wrestling. Bishop is a member of the heel stable in MLW and he recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight, where he talked about how he’s picked up a lot of advice from the two about wrestling on TV.

“To be honest, I’m not really sure yet,” Bishop said when asked about the difference in working for a TV wrestling company. “After the next set of tapings, I’ll have a better understanding because I haven’t wrestled a singles match yet. Tom and Hammerstone knew what to do in our six-man and they were like, ‘do this.’ ‘Alright, cool. This is your style. You’re used to this.’ The other match was a big multi-man match, so I knew at the end to do this and this camera-wise.”

He continued, “I don’t have a full grasp of the difference yet. That’s where Tom and [Cardona] and others will be like, ‘I know you’re used to doing this,’ or after they’ll give me feedback and say, ‘You did this wrong. Fix this,’ and that’s what I need.”

Bishop is set to face Matthew Justice at the MLW Fusion taping on Thursday.