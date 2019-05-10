Jim Ross Reveals The One Thing He Wishes Scott Hall Had Done Differently When He Left for WCW, Says Hall Made Right Decision to Leave WWE

– In an interview with Conrad Thompson for the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Scott Hall jumping ship to WCW from WWE in 1996 due to getting a better offer from WCW and also getting a lighter schedule which was especially important at the time since Hall was dealing with some issues at home. According to Jim Ross, he believes in hindsight that Hall made the right decision, but also noted that at the time, Hall only wanted to work with his Kliq friends in WWE. Below are some highlights.

Jim Ross on Scott Hall making the right decision: “I think you make a good case [to Conrad Thompson’s points about why Hall took WCW’s offer]. It’s honest, and it’s truthful. My only issue — the issue of Scott leaving was not debatable to me. Scott had issues at home, and the schedule that we were utilizing at that time was very, very aggressive. And of course, you get into the same old deal of well, there’s no offseason. That whole offseason thing gets blown way out of proportion in my view, and here’s why. You got a great, big roster. It’s a matter of scheduling. If you want somebody to have have time off, then you just book it, and you just figure it out. And then creative would raise hell that somebody wasn’t available. But the bottom line is you couldn’t run the horses too damn hard. You can’t just run till they drop. That’s kind of the situation we were in, so you make very valid points about Scott Hall’s deal.”

JR on how Hall mainly wanted to work with his own Kliq friends: “I think of two things. One is he wanted to try and keep his family together, which was challenging for him with his lifestyle and the job that he had, the schedule that he kept, and he wanted to make more money. So, here we go. That cash is one of the two C’s. We have cash this time and some creative. I thought the Scott Hall/Goldust match would’ve probably been off the hook because both of them can work like crazy. And they match up well, and I thought that would’ve been a great match on the way to a Shawn [Michaels] match or a Hunter match or a Kid match, whatever it may be. I don’t know. But it didn’t do Scott any favors because he didn’t want to work with anybody but his buddies. I don’t think that did him any favors in the locker room. But I certainly understand the fact of negotiating for a better deal financially and with more time at home.”

JR on how Scott Hall made the right decision but thinks he should’ve given notice in person: “So, I wasn’t surprised that he wasn’t wanting to leave because one of the things about Scott, Scott’s a very vocal guy, and he’s a good communicator. So, if he has something on his mind, you’re gonna get it figured out. He doesn’t beat around the bush. I knew from talking to him that he wasn’t happy because again, the payroll — the payoffs. I was involved with that with Vince [McMahon] at that point in time. It was hard. It was hard for all of us — you couldn’t create new money. Houses weren’t drawing. We started drawing a little bit and started doing pretty good around that time, but I was not surprised whatsoever. I believe quite frankly to tell you the truth Conrad, I believe in hindsight that Scott Hall made the right decision in going to WCW. I believe that it was the smartest thing for him to do. I just believe there was a better way of carrying that message looking back at it. He knew what he wanted to do, and when he sent the telegram to give Vince his notice, it could’ve been done in person the previous 2-3 days — that same week. That wasn’t done, and that was kind of annoying in that regard. Be that as it may, I think that at the end of the day, whether the right procedure or protocol was used or not, he made the right call.”

