Jim Ross Reflects on Smoking Weed with Bobby Heenan in WWE, They Used ‘Chocolate Cake’ as Their Code Word for Pot

– In an interview with Conrad Thompson for the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about his WWE announcing colleagues after he first joined WWE, praising the likes of the late great WWE Hall of Famers Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, Gorilla Monsoon, and Mean Gene Okerlund. JR also revealed how he and Heenan would go off and smoke weed together at times, and they had a special code word for smoking weed, which was “chocolate cake.”

JR on smoking weed with Bobby Heenan: “Heenan [was one of the nicest guys] because he’s my partner. We got to know each other and love each other. And we loved smokin’ weed. It made him calm down because he got a little high strung. Bobby would get offended by the booking. He was an old-school guy. So now, we’re having to make sense out of Duke the Dumpster or The Repo Man or whatever in the character. Not the human being playing the role, but the god damn character. Sometimes we’d get frustrated. We used to have a code word when we smoked pot. I’ve never told this before, ‘chocolate cake.’ He’d say, ‘Hey, redneck! Your wife making that chocolate cake?’ So, I knew what he wanted. ‘Let’s go for a ride. I need to calm down and chill, then come back and we’ll do our voice-overs.’ So, we’d come back and we’d three Challenge shows every three weeks. And the day before we were there, it would be Vince and his partner on Superstars, Randy or Piper or whomever. So, that was always funny too because when Vince and Randy or Vince and Piper would do the VOs, they’d bring in catering at the TV. It would be some pasta, some marinara sauce, some salads; real healthy, clean stuff. And the crew would call out and get all the food because we didn’t eat theirs. So, when Vince would go back in the room, they’d have that food come in, so they could be eating a cheeseburger or whatever they wanted, right? Well, when me and Heenan did the voice-overs, catering’s an entirely different deal. We had potato salad, we all kinds of fatty ass food and dessert and chocolate cake. So that was our code word. Chocolate cake was our code word. But Bobby was great there.”

JR on Gene Okerlund being good to him: “Gene was so outspoken sometimes in that regard because Gene knew exactly where I was coming from. Gene would say, ‘Look. How do you think I feel sometimes being a short, bald guy? We got to fight through this s***, kid. So we do. We’ve been doing it forever. I fought through it during the combover era.'”

If you’re using quotes from this interview, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com.