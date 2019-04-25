Jim Ross Thinks Luke Harper Should Move on From WWE If That’s What He Wants, Says Harper Can Still Contribute

– Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on WWE Superstar Luke Harper requesting his release. As previously reported, Luke Harper announced last week that he requested his release from WWE. The latest news says WWE does not plan on granting him release. Below are some highlights of Jim Ross sharing his thoughts on the situation.

Jim Ross on Luke Harper: “Harper is 39. He’s got to fish or cut bait, move on. He didn’t feel like he was getting the opportunities he needed, or deserved, whatever at WWE, so that’s what you can do. You can do. Contractually, when things are compatible, you can leave, if that’s what you want to do.”

Ross on how Harper still has time to contribute to the business: I think Harper’s got some miles left on him. I think he can contribute. And the nice thing about Luke Harper is that he’s got great experience. He’s the kind of guy that can work with younger talent and take care of him. That’s a big, big commodity in this world. Plus, he’s got some natural television name identity in name as well and look because of his WWE run.”

