JTG Doesn’t Think NXT Should Be Called A ‘Developmental’ Brand, Wants WWE To Remain With McMahon Family

In an interview with The Wrassingh Show (via Wrestling Inc, JTG spoke about why he thinks NXT shouldn’t be called a developmental brand and why the WWE should never be sold. Here are highlights:

On the rumors WWE will be sold: “I hope [WWE won’t be sold]. I hope the rumors are not true. I’d like to see the WWE stay in the McMahon family! Yeah, if it was up to me, if it was just my personal opinion… I would love to have Shane McMahon in charge. When I was there, Shane, his energy and what he brought to the table – I think he’ll do WWE [justice]. He’ll keep the legacy alive!”

On keeping the company with the McMahon family: “I would just like to see the legacy continue on. You know, it was from Vince McMahon Senior to Vince McMahon, and I think that Shane solo would do great. Because when you have Stephanie and Triple H, those are two minds. You got two cooks in the kitchen, right? I think, Shane… I think if he was just the captain. I think he would do a great job as the the new chairman of the WWE.”

On NXT: “For NXT, I only get the information from social media, and I hear news from my peers and other fans. It seems like NXT is doing a good job right now, but I don’t think [it should be called a developmental brand]. When something is called a developmental… that give you the liberty and freedom to make mistakes and try things out!”