JTG on Why Kofi Kingston Losing to Brock Lesnar So Quickly Bothered Him

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed former WWE Superstar JTG who discussed various topics. During the interview, he discussed the emotional video showing the late Shad Gaspard and MVP getting emotional while watching Kofi Kingston’s title win at WrestleMania 35, along with his thoughts on Kingston losing to Lesnar later that year on SmackDown. Kingston lost the match to Lesnar in mere seconds. Below are some highlights.

On the video of Shad Gaspard and MVP reacting to Kofi Kingston’s title win at WrestleMania: “I thought it was great. I know MVP was a little upset about it because it was a very personal, intimate moment. MVP was like, ‘I was upset that he shared that because it was something personal,’ but the response that it got, MVP was like, ‘You know what? It showed the world how much Kofi winning the title meant.’ So I’m kind of glad that Shad put that out there, and I still watch it every now and then because it was definitely touching. I still remember that moment. I was front row. I had to be there in the building. I don’t care who saw me. I was front row to see Kofi win the title, and I have the chair. I still have the WrestleMania chair, but I got to get Kofi to sign it. I don’t have the pride to go ask Kofi to sign my chair (JTG laughs). I have too much pride. So Kofi, if you’re watching this, sign my damn chair. I’m not gonna ask. I’m gonna put it in front of you.”

His thoughts on Kofi Kingston losing the belt in such a quick match to Brock Lesnar: “That bothered me a little bit that he lost it so quickly. Kofi could have got a great match out of Brock Lesnar. They both could have got a great match out of each other. It didn’t have to be pretty much a squash match, but that’s WWE, and they have their plans and you don’t really know the full story. You only see parts of it, and then you kind of want to see if it’s going to make sense later down the line. They might do something crazy that doesn’t make sense. ‘Okay, I didn’t like that.’ Let’s see where they going with it, and you just have to pretty much trust them.”