AEW News: JTG Teases Idea Of Potential AEW Match, Britt Baker & Chris Jericho Get New Shirts

– JTG appears to be hinting at a potential match in AEW by sharing a piece of fan art. The WWE alum, known for his time in Cryme Tyme with the late Shad Gaspard, shared a mockup of an AEW match announcement image made to look like ti advertised a match between Cody and JTG for Cody’s TNT Championship. You can see that below:

– Britt Baker and Chris Jericho both have new T-Shirts, which you can see below. Baker’s is a nod to her quote on this past week’s Dynamite where she referred to her comeback that will happen at All Out as “not unlike Michael Jordan returning to the NBA with the Washington Wizards.” Jericho’s, of course, is in reference to his self-proclaimed “Demo God” status in terms of the 18 – 49 demographic ratings: