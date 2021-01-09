wrestling / News
JTG Reveals WWE Rejected His Idea To Have Booker T Manage Him
January 9, 2021 | Posted by
In an interview with Sportskeeda’s Off the Skript, JTG revealed that he once gave WWE an idea to make Booker T his manager but the company rejected it.
He said: “I pitched the muppet idea. I pitched the Rocky 5 idea. Was it Rocky 5? With Booker T, where he takes me under his wing because we had the same similar roots. You know, they were in a tag team, and now they single. […] And you know, he takes me under his wing, and then he gets me to a certain caliber. And then I want to do it on my own, and then he’d be like, ‘You’ve got to listen to me,’ and I’ll turn on him. I pitched that idea. That would have been amazing. I loved that idea. That’s my favorite one.“
