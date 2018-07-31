WWE News: JTG Says John Cena Loved Nikki Bella, Scotty 2 Hotty Remembers Brian Christopher, Mickie James Comments on Missing Raw

– TMZ spoke with former WWE performer JTG about John Cena & Nikki Bella’s split and JTG says Cena loved Nikki…

“I know John Cena was really in love with her. I’ve never seen him like that.”

– Mickie James posted the following, commenting on her injury angle from last night’s WWE Raw…

Thanks for all the love everyone. I’ll be back soon. I tell ya what @AlexaBliss_WWE I couldn’t have picked a better friend & ally myself than in @AliciaFoxy . You both looked and did so amazing last night! #FoxyLady 🦊 ❤️👯‍♀️ https://t.co/juBObMR0yc — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 31, 2018

– Scotty “2 Hotty” Taylor posted the following in memory of Brian Christopher…

This is from the last time that the three of us were in the ring together. Brian and I were different people outside of the ring. We never traveled together, never roomed together, and never really hung out together. But, EVERY single time that we went through that curtain, we made magic together. Magic that will never be replaced. We were TOO COOL. I will miss ya BC