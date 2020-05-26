JTG Discusses When He First Met Shad Gaspard, Who Decided To Put Them Together As a Tag Team

On the latest edition of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, JTG discussed when he met Shad Gaspard for the first time, saying he met Gaspard at an amateur show after being introduced by Elijah Burke, and saying that it was Paul Heyman who originally put he and Gaspard together as a team. Highlights are below.

On when he first met Shad Gaspard: “I met him at my first amateur show. I was introduced to him by Elijah Burke, The Pope, he introduced me to Shad. From there, it was a little brother, big brother relationship. He was like, ‘So where you from,’ ‘Brooklyn,’ ‘Oh, I’m from Brooklyn,’ ‘What part,’ ‘Flatbush,’ ‘Oh!’ It was just the universe, the stars was just aligning, we were from the same area, same background, single mother background, we were both raised by our oldest sisters. We just had a lot in common. So when they did put us together as a tag team, it just clicked, everything just made sense. We were friends before we were a tag team.”

On who put them together as a tag team: “I think it was Paul Heyman’s decision, Al Snow, and Danny Davis to put us together, and when I found out, I was like, ‘Alright, this is something, we already have a good relationship, this could lead to something.'”

